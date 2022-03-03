Digital Download

How to compliment your digital strategy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Modern digital marketing began in 1994 with a rainbow-colored ad appearing on Wired.com by the advertiser AT&T. 30 years later, few could have predicted what was in store for advertisers.

General Manager of Circulus Digital Media Nelson Spade joined Daybreak to discuss how you can upgrade your digital strategy.

2020 was the year global ad spend shifted to digital being #1. These were the different testing variables:

Headlines

Colors

Messaging

Learn/Optimize

“We’ve spent a lot of time with out clients concentrating on the compliment to a digital strategy and how to best help that along,” Spade said. “There is really no truer compliment than television advertising.”

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Contact Circulus Digital Media directly at contact@circulusdigital.com, or visit www.CirculusDigitalMedia.com.