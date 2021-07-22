Digital Download

Is TikTok right for my business?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Business owners juggle a lot, not the least of which is how to market and grow their business.

Nelson Spade, the general manager of Circulus Digital Media, the digital arm of WISH-TV, was on Daybreak Thursday.

Social platforms are a way many business owners reach their audience. TikTok, what is it, is it an option for local businesses?

TikTok, which is five-year-old, has experienced recent, undeniable growth. It has been downloaded more than 2 billion times to date and was the No. 1 downloaded app in 2020.

Currently, TikTok is the sixth-largest social network with projections to overtake Snapchat/Instagram for Gen Z in 2021.

“One advantage of TikTok is competition,” Spade said. “The mass marketers have not fully embraced TikTok yet, but that provides an opportunity in terms of cost and value for your business. Your dollar might go farther.”

There are nearly 100 million active users in the U.S.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

To contact Spade, email contact@circulusdigital.com.