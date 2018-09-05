Dirt track race at IMS set prior to Sunday’s Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For the first time ever, a dirt track race is happening inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s called the Driven2SaveLives BC39. About 100 cars are expected to take part in the race.

The 39-lap feature event will be the richest in midget racing. The prize purse is about $70,000 with the winner earning $15,000.

Other than being the first, the race inside the track will mean so much more to those in the dirt track community. The race will honor the late Bryan Clauson. Clauson was a Noblesville resident who raced in the Indianapolis 500 three times but was known for his success on dirt tracks. He was killed in 2016 at the Belleville Midget Nationals in Kansas. According to people close to him, Bryan Clauson wanted so badly to race on dirt at IMS.

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday, if headed down to check out the action on the dirt.

For Wednesday,

Public Gates Open – 4 -10 p.m.

Hot Lap Sessions – 5 p.m.

Heat Races – 7:15 p.m.

Stoops Pursuit Race – 9 p.m.

Then Thursday is another whole day of racing on the dirt track with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and the opening ceremonies happening at 7:30 p.m.

As for the Brickyard 400 Sunday, it signifies the final weekend of the regular season for NASCAR. At the end of the weekend, NASCAR will have a season champion and then the playoffs begin.

