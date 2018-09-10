Drivers, fans set for Monday races at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – At IMS, Monday is race day and after nonstop rain for two days, the weather is looking clear for the morning as race fans get set for a two-for-one.

It’s sure to be a wild race as nobody has had practice or raced for qualifications. So, drivers and crews are going from the haulers to the track.

As for the schedule, gates open at 9 a.m. and parking passes are redeemable. Xfinity and Brickyard tickets are also redeemable. It will not be free admission. Fans with reserved seating for the Xfinity Series can use them for entrance on Monday but will be asked to move to open seats.

As for the drivers, it’s not easy to have the final race of the season. Tropical storm Gordon forced everyone’s hand and now with no practice or qualifiers, but drivers like Jeffery Earnhardt are ready to hit the track.

“It’s tough obviously,” said Earnhardt. “You want to get practice to see what your car is going to perform like but we got a good group of guys racing and we get support from Toyota is a huge help, too. I feel confident going into the race we’ve done our homework and we have the upper hand on a lot of teams that we normally race around.”

Per the rulebook, when qualifying is canceled the lineup is set by owners’ points. That means we’re looking at a front row of Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

If you don’t have a ticket yet, you still have a chance to grab one on IMS website or at the track.

WISH-TV will be on scene throughout Daybreak as the Xfinity Series Race Lilly Diabetes 250 gets going just after 10 a.m.