Get free FAFSA help at Westfield High School

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Westfield High School will play host to College Goal Sunday, a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) help session, from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25. Please arrive prior to 3:30 p.m.

There will be financial aid experts to support you through the entire FAFSA process from start to finish. If you are planning to attend college in 2024-2025, this is a great time to get FAFSA support and all your questions answered.

IMPORTANT: Please follow this step before coming to College Goal Sunday. In order to access this financial aid application, BOTH the student and guardian need to create a separate FSA ID. This FSA ID approval process takes one to three days to complete, so do this right away.

The FAFSA is now required for any senior entering college in 2024-25. There is also a “FAFSA Waiver/Non-participation for students graduating in the 2023-24 school year” option that you are able to print out from the FAFSA website. Students are required to submit this waiver form to the WHS counseling center.

What to bring

1. Make sure you have both your student and guardian FSA ID.

2. Student and guardian Social Security Number (if you have one)

3. 2022 tax forms

4. Bank records and any investments

5. Net worth of any business or investment farm

There will be translators on site to help as well.