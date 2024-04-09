Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis Zoo’s baby rhinoceros make public debut

Baby rhino Xola makes grand debut to public at Indianapolis Zoo

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2-month-old rhinoceros made its public debut Tuesday at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Xola was the first live birth of a rhino calf at the zoo. The birth was Feb. 12, which was Super Bowl Sunday.

Mom Zenzele joined her female calf at the reveal of her name on Tuesday.

A public vote selected from three names for the calf.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Indianapolis Zoo’s baby rhinoceros make public debut

1 / 16

1 / 16

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bullet from target shooters hits...
Local News /
Multicultural Spotlight: National Minority Health...
Multicultural News /
Broad Ripple Middle School to...
Education /
I Heart Mac & Cheese...
Indiana News /
WISH-TV reporter shares solar eclipse...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Enjoy steaks, seafood,...
All Indiana /
All Indiana Artist: ‘The Hammer...
All Indiana /
IMPD seeks help find missing...
Local News /