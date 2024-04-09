Indianapolis Zoo’s baby rhinoceros make public debut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2-month-old rhinoceros made its public debut Tuesday at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Xola was the first live birth of a rhino calf at the zoo. The birth was Feb. 12, which was Super Bowl Sunday.

Mom Zenzele joined her female calf at the reveal of her name on Tuesday.

A public vote selected from three names for the calf.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

