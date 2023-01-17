Entertainment

Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year’s Day snowplow accident

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
by: Amanda Jackson, CNN
(CNN) — Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

The Marvel star had been hospitalized since New Year’s Day, when he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his publicist previously told CNN.

Monday night, the “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a Twitter post from the show, writing, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Season 2 of the show premiered Sunday.

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

911 call log obtained by CNN says Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]” and that he has “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed — upper torso is crushed.”

Renner’s snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow, started to roll away while Renner was not in the driver’s seat, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam previously said.

