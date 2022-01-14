Entertainment

Veteran comedian: Crackers Comedy Club closure is huge loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A veteran comedian on Friday described the heartbreak of a storied comedy club’s closing.

Scott Long has been doing stand-up for decades. He also hosts “All INdiana Bets” on WISH-TV. News 8 spoke with Long about how Crackers Comedy Club will leave a lasting impact on central Indiana.

Long got his start in the early 1990s at Crackers’ former location at Keystone at the Crossing.

“Crackers was the nicest club. It was the crown jewel. It was as nice as the improve or the funny bones across the country,” Long said.

Through the years, big names have come through.

“It’s a part of history. Pretty much the majority of celebrities that ever came to Indianapolis. Bob Saget, who passed the other day, performed at that club. All the big names, Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, all of these people played at Crackers at one point.”

Crackers closed its doors for good Wednesday. The owner blamed it on hardships from the coronavirus pandemic and trouble over a rental agreement with the landlord.

“I think it was pretty remarkable it stayed open as long as it did because of the restrictions of COVID. COVID really hurt no other industry more than stand-up comedy because great comedy is based on a lot of people tightly packed inside a building together, drinking having fun, and laughing. A lot of those things have been challenged by COVID, and the comedians and the club owners are the ones who have faced it the worst,” Long said.

Long says crackers won’t be forgotten.

“Crackers leaves, but let’s hope we can find some other ways of kick-starting comedy in this city,” Long said. “I know there are a lot of young, great comics in Indianapolis that are doing their best, opening up one-nighters or open mics. I would just tell people if you feel comfortable going out and supporting them.”