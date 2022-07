Entertainment

Vince McMahon retires from WWE following hush money scandal

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Vince McMahon is leaving World Wrestling Entertainment.

McMahon, the CEO of WWE, had been facing scrutiny after the reporting of hush money payments involving female employees.

It was announced in June that he would be stepping down during a misconduct investigation.

McMahon took over the company from his father and morphed it from a regional pro wrestling organization to a national draw in the 1980s.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.