Event looks to rejuvenate mind, body and soul

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One upcoming event looks to help rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

At Vineyard Vinyasa, there will be wine, yoga and body care products all in one place.

Arguably the best part of the event is that all of the products are made in Indiana, but it gets even better. Attending Vineyard Vinyasa is free.

Heather Tallman with Indiana Grown stopped by Daybreak Saturday to discuss Vineyard Vinyasa.

Britt Smith from Yelp also stopped by to talk about Vineyard Vinyasa.

To hear more about the event, click on the videos.