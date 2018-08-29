Fifth person arrested in Madison County double homicide case

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A total of five people have now been arrested in a double homicide case in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 37-year-old David Roberts. The sheriff’s office listed Roberts as homeless.

Investigators have tied him to the murder of 39-year-old Trinity Rose Parker of Anderson. They said he helped locate her and knew she was going to be killed. She was found dead in an abandoned home in Grant County between Fairmount and Summitville on Aug. 14.

Previously arrested in the case were 30-year-old Brittney Vontress, 30-year-old Jordan Zirkle, 22-year-old Taylor Wheeler and 38-year-old Daniel Lee Jones.

The sheriff’s office also announced Wednesday that Zirkle is facing a second murder count in connection to Parker’s death.

Jones also faces two counts of murder, according to online court records.

Zirkle has also been charged for the murder of 35-year-old David L. Phillips II of Anderson. Phillips was found dead at the Rangeline Nature Preserve in Anderson on Aug. 13.