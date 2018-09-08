Fire crews respond after tree falls on double residence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Fire crews on Friday night investigated structural damage to a home after a unhealthy tree fell due to saturated grounds.

The tree fell on a double residence at 7:29 p.m. at 3310 Orchard Ave. on the near-east side. Four adults and two kids were involved in the incident.

One man who lives in the home told News 8 he was in the living room when the tree crashed through the ceiling. He said a beam snapped nearly hitting his head.

Another woman who lives there said she tried to escape through the front but the tree blocked that entrance.

There were no injuries.