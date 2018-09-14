INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Indianapolis International Airport

Dozens of Indiana airports have received millions in Federal Aviation Administration grants for various improvement projects, $586 million doled out.

Indianapolis International Airport will receive money to reconstruct a taxiway, a firefighting vehicle and a noise study.

Charlotte banking

Charlotte, North Carolina is known as Wall Street of the South.

Bank of America is headquartered there and several jobs are connected to the financial industry.

Now, the area is being hit by Hurricane Florence and it may disrupt financial dealings for weeks.

Target

Target is hiring 120,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season, a record for traditional retail.

It will start taking applications Oct. 24.

Challenger, Gray and Christmas says the amount is 20 percent more than what Target hired last year, and is only bested by Amazon, which hired just over 120,000 people in 2017.

NASA

NASA is thinking about putting ads on rockets.

NASA has a committee to explore ways to make the agency commercially viable.

One option is endorsements that would be displayed on the side of rockets.

Companies may also be given the naming rights to space vehicles.