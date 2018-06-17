Funeral services set for Columbus boy found dead in river

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus boy who died after he was swept away from a Flat Rock River sandbar Thursday afternoon while he was playing with his mother and two girls.

The body of 6-year-old Brendan Sperry was found on Saturday morning after two days of crews searching the waters around Mill Race Park for him. The search for Sperry included boats, drones and helicopters.

An obituary for the boy lists two funeral services. The first is scheduled for Thursday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home; family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. A second service at Crawford Consolidated United Methodist Church, 8863 S. Indian Ridge Road, Leavenworth, will be held Friday; family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service begins at noon.

Sperry will be buried at the Fredonia Cemetery, according to the obituary.

A Department of Natural Resources report said 29 people 12 and younger drowned in 2017 in Indiana. Most of those drownings were in private ponds and pools.