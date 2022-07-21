News

Garrison Keillor to perform at Brown County Playhouse Monday

Garrison Keillor is best known for creating the public radio variety show “A Prairie Home Companion.”

The program featured celebrity guests, skits, songs, fake commercials and classic stories about a fictional Minnesota town called Lake Wobegone.

You can see Keillor live and in-person performing in Nashville, Indiana on Monday, July 25 at Brown County Playhouse.

His live coast-to-coast broadcast began in 1974 and continued for 40 years.

He’s also a highly-regarded writer including a memoir, a collection of limericks and several novels.

