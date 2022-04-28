News

Gearing towards an active end to April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Better chances for rain and storms are set to roll in going into the weekend with warmer temperatures. There is even the potential for stronger storms on Saturday.

Thursday night: Isolated showers will remain possible after sunset.

Lows will dip into the mid 40s.

Friday: Isolated showers are possible throughout our Friday. More scattered development looks to then move in with a few storms possible by the latter half of the day.

Winds will also continue to be breezy with temperatures rising into the mid 60s.

Saturday: Prepare for an active Saturday with on and off rain and storms during the day. We will need to monitor the afternoon and nighttime hours for the potential of more robust activity.

There is the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place for mainly the western third of the state. The remainder of the state currently sits in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Damaging winds are the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and hail are also possible.

Highs are set to return to the 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We briefly dry out to begin the month of May for our Sunday with highs staying in the 70s. More active weather rolls in through the first half of next week. Cooler weather will also gradually work its way back into the forecast.