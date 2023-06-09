Get energized at the Carmel Caffeine Trail

Nothing welcomes the weekend better than coffee, tea, pastries, and more!

Michelle Drew, owner of Zing! Café, and Anne O’Brien, project manager for the City of Carmel, visited All Indiana today to bring attention to the Carmel Caffeine Trail.

Drew and O’Brien also brought a few samples of refreshing summer drinks and homemade apple pie.

The trail is open from 3-5 p.m. on June 10. at 30 W. Main Street at the Circle Real Estate Building.

For more information on the free family-fun event, visit carmel.in.gov.