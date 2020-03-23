Gov. Holcomb: Stay home for 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So what does this executive order mean?

It means or the next two weeks that Gov. Eric Holcomb wants Hoosiers to stay put unless the travel is for essential business or an employer providing essential services. The executive order will begin Tuesday and end April 7.

During the period, grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations and other essential services will be open.

Tuesday night at midnight, the state will be a much different place with the series of executive orders issued Monday.

Holcomb said in a news conference, “It’s because we’re all seeing the same trends or waves coming, especially in the dense areas but it is spreading to all counties. So stay home, get groceries. Only when you need them, and only buy what you need. I’m telling you. The next two weeks are critical — that’s March 24 through April 7 — if we’re going to slow the spread, and we must slow the spread for the state of our state is in a much different place than when I gave that annual address just over two months ago back in January.”

The state is shutting down all non-essential operations.

Prisons, child protective services, state hospitals and the National Guard will remain operational.

Welfare and unemployment applications will be conducted remotely.

If your driver’s license or plates are about to expire, the governor has extended renewal for 60 days.

Holcomb said, “This means all types of licenses issued by the state will automatically be extended by 60 days, and law enforcement officials are not going to be issuing citations for say expired driver’s licenses or registrations.”

The governor is expecting and preparing for a surge in COVID- 19 patients at area hospitals. He has activated a health care emergency operations center that will open the supply chain for critical products.

He said, “This center will centrally inventory and provide support for personnel supplies like ventilators, mass goggles, gloves and gowns and space as we move into the patient’s search for COVID-19 phase. By supporting movement and coordination among all hospital systems, we will not leave any health care delivery system alone in their struggle to take care of Hoosiers, both those affected by the pandemic and those with other illnesses.”

The stay-at-home order allows Hoosiers to work in the yard and take dogs for walks.

But, the governor asked Hoosiers to think twice about any travel outside of the house.

The executive order takes effect Tuesday March 24th at midnight and ends April 7th.