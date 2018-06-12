Greenfield-Central School Board considers metal detectors

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Dozens of parents attended the Greenfield-Central School Board meeting Monday night to hear a discussion about school safety.

The meeting came just days after police say a threat was made in the district, this one for the graduation rehearsal.

When it comes to protecting students from school shootings, one of the biggest things parents in Greenfield-Central wanted to see are metal detectors at the schools. A group of parents started a petition to bring them to the district, and they said so far it has more than 1,200 signatures.

“Every time they happen, we say, ‘Oh, we are so sad. We post about it and say thoughts and prayers are with you… Then a few days or weeks go by, and another one happens and nobody is doing anything about it,” said Greenfield-Central parent Lauren Andrews.

After the school shooting May 25 in Noblesville she started a petition to bring metal detectors to Greenfield-Central.

“The front door is where it starts and stops,” Andrews said.

She teamed up with two other mothers, and all three have gotten hundreds of signatures on the petition. Some parents even said they would use their own money to help fund the metal detectors.

“Coming forward and saying ‘Hey, we will pay for these out of pocket’ says ‘Hey, we are desperate,'” Andrews said.

The police chief spoke about the idea at Monday’s meeting. “I think metal detectors can be good, but I think the problem is logistics,” Chief Jeff Rasche said.

He addressed staffing, multiple entrances to school buildings, the number of students walking through the doors each day and other items. “I’m by no means saying they are a bad idea, I’m just trying to think through some of the ideas here that might work for our school and our nation.”

No decisions were made at the meeting Monday, and authorities said discussions will continue.