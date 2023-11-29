Health Spotlight: Access centers for mental health

(WISH) — The mental health crisis is taking a toll on hospitals across the United States.

The crisis has caused overcrowding in emergency rooms, strained staff, and delayed crucial care for people in urgent need.

Some hospitals are confronting the crisis head-on with an innovative solution, access centers for mental health. News 8’s Brittany Noble has more Wednesday’s Health Spotlight.

