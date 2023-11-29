Search
Health Spotlight: Access centers for mental health

Access center for mental health

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — The mental health crisis is taking a toll on hospitals across the United States.

The crisis has caused overcrowding in emergency rooms, strained staff, and delayed crucial care for people in urgent need.

Some hospitals are confronting the crisis head-on with an innovative solution, access centers for mental health. News 8’s Brittany Noble has more Wednesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

