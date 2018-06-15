Heart health and retired athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Anne Donovan, the very first coach of the Indiana Fever, died of heart failure this week. She was 56 years old.

However, before coaching the Fever, Donovan won a national championship with Old Dominion and three Olympic medals.

Dr. Michael Emery, medical director for Cardiovascular Car in Athletics at IU Health stopped by Daybreak Friday.

He also helps the NBA with its retired players cardiac screening program.

He talked about the necessity for heart health in retired athletes.

