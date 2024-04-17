Hendricks County mourns fallen Deputy Fislar, honors sacrifice

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hendricks County is both mourning the loss of Deputy Fred Fislar and honoring his sacrifice as a law enforcement member.

Fislar died late Monday night after coming into contact with live powerlines at the scene of a crash just north of State Road 267 in Danville. He was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition, but later died.

Sharon Lytle has lived in Danville most of her adult life. She came to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office to pay her respects at the memorial for Fislar.

She was emotional as she spoke with News 8. “To think he gave his life protecting us,” Lytle said.

The memorial was created surrounding Fislar’s patrol vehicle. It included flowers, stuffed animals, cards, signs, and American flags. There was even a commemorative plaque that Hunt and Sons Memorials rush ordered and donated to the site.

Al Hall, another Danville resident, told News 8 that the situation was unbelievable. “Just…just no words for it,” he said.

Lytle added, “It was just sad to think (it was) an accident, stepping on a power line,” Lytle said. “And (think) how dangerous their jobs are and if you are going out but (they’re) always protecting us.”

“They just go out there every day like everybody else going to work whether it be a carpenter, a plumber, a fireman,” Hall said. “These guys go out every day thinking they’re going to come home at night and it’s devastating the way the world is.”

Lytle said she knows that as sad as this is for the community, it is worse for the family. “They said he had two little children and I just think about his wife and kids to lose their daddy and husband,” Lytle said.

Lytle also knows this loss weighs heavily on Hendrick’s County Sheriff Jack Sadler.

“He’s just a super, super sweet guy and to see him so emotional when they interviewed him on TV today,” Lytle said. “It just broke my heart for Jack because he’s a special guy and a great Sheriff.”

Fislar was on the force for two and a half years, but gave much of his life to his country as a Marine Corps veteran.