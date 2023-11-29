How to heal and navigate through grief during the holidays

Pastor Jeffrey Johnson is a compassionate guide for those seeking support in navigating the complex emotions of grief and family dynamics during the holiday season.

On November 14th, WISH-TV’s Amicia Ramsay had the privilege of attending his impactful “Healing for the Holidays” event.

With empathy and wisdom, Pastor Johnson provided valuable insights and a comforting presence to those in attendance, offering solace and a sense of community during a time that can be particularly challenging for many.

His dedication to helping individuals cope with the unique struggles that the holiday season can bring is a testament to the power of compassion and understanding in healing.