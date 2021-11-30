I-Team 8

Clinton County sheriff ordered to repay $329,000 for misuse of commissary funds

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly has been ordered to repay $329,000 for the misuse of commissary funds, according to the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

In a 30-page report, the board says Kelly and his wife misused more than $200,000 of the profits from the inmate commissary.

The revelations from the report come as the sheriff said Sunday night that he plans to seek a second term.

The board’s investigation began after the Clinton County commissioners noticed a large payment from the jail going to Leonne LLC.

Clinton County Commissioner Jordan Brewer told News 8 on Monday, “One of the first triggers was at the end of 2020. We had a request for a 1099 (Internal Revenue Service form) for a Leonne LLC and known of us really had an idea of who Leonne LLC was. It came from the jail and was in reference to commissary payments and it was a large amount; I believe, $113,000,” Brewer said.

State investigators found the commissary, run by the sheriff’s wife, sold electronic cigarettes to inmates until the county banned their use on county property.

As outlined in the report, the sheriff and his wife managed Leonne LLC but, according to Brewer, did not have a contract with the county. The county commissioner said, “They formed the LLC (limited liability corporation), which was managing the commissary up until the time the State Board of Accounts started their investigation and, at that point, they seized payment to Leonne and took a few months off from payments and started paying Ashley Kelly,” who is the sheriff’s wife.

The sheriff’s wife is also on the sheriff’s office’s payroll as jail matron, with a salary of $57,000 a year. The sheriff nor his wife had filed paperwork required by the the county to outline the arrangement.

The state’s review goes deep into the operation run by the sheriff and his wife.

Brewer said, “It is the nepotism. They obviously highlighted the payments that were done illegally and the overall misconduct by an elected official.”

The past commissary manager was paid less than $40,000.

The sheriff’s lawyer countered in the report that no unauthorized payments were made from the commissary fund, and the payments were within the law.

The State Board of Accounts turned its report over to a special prosecutor and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Sheriff Kelly provided a comment in response to a request from News 8, but it was received too late for the 6 p.m. Monday broadcast. Below is the statement: