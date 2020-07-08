Coroner says Dreasjon ‘Sean’ Reed shot multiple times in homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – I-Team 8 obtained a new report from the Marion County Coroner that says Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was shot multiple times.

The coroner’s office classified Reed’s death as a homicide. To be clear, a homicide just means one person killed another person, but not by accident. The term does not mean it was criminal – it also covers justified shootings. The Reed family has called this a murder the entire time.

The coroner’s office says this autopsy was released to special prosecutor Rosemary Khoury on June 22, but we did not know any of the details until now. The special prosecutor filed a petition Tuesday in a Marion County courtroom to block the release of the autopsy report.

Last week, a judge granted a request from Khoury to order the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Crime Lab to hand over all evidence in the case to the Indiana State Police.

About a week ago, state police investigators were back at the scene but would not tell I-Team 8 what they were looking for.

Reed was shot by police in what IMPD says was a shootout on May 6.

There is no public timeline for when more information or when decisions might come down.