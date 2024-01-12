Fatal shooting of ‘Coach Nell’ on I-65 remains unsolved a year later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year ago, Richard Hamilton was killed in an I-65 road rage shooting.

The 43-year-old was affectionately known in the community as “Coach Nell” because he impacted the lives of a lot of young men in the community as a youth football coach.

His family needs the community to help make an impact on their lives by coming forward with information to find his killer.

“No one deserves this. No one deserves to watch someone that they love die in front of them and not like that,” said his wife, Tiffany Hamilton, on Thursday.

Wearing a sweatshirt that read “Long live Coach Nell,” Tiffany explained what the past year has been like for her family: “Hell.”

On a foggy Wednesday night last January, a road rage incident on I-65 led to gunfire, leaving his wife to hold him in her arms as he died.

Tiffany said, “It’s scary, because it could be anyone. It could have been me. It could have been both of us. It’s hurtful. I don’t even know what could even bring you to that level of anger to do that to someone.”

The family of “Coach Nell” wants one thing from the shooter.

“Turn yourself in,” Tiffany said.

Indiana State Police detectives have been looking for a newer-model, silver sedan with dark-tinted windows. Detective Aaron Allen said Thursday about the shooter, “Your days coming. I’m not going to stop until justice is served for Mr. Hamilton. I will find you. I guarantee it.”

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the state police.