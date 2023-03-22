Park field to be named for former youth football coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis officials have created a permanent way to honor the legacy of a youth football coach who was killed this year.

The multipurpose field at Tarkington Park will bear the name of Richard Hamilton, known to many as Coach Nell.

The Indy Parks and Recreation Board made the change on Tuesday.

In January, Hamilton was shot and killed during a road rage incident in Greenwood. He had coached the Indy Steelers youth football team for more than a decade.

As News 8 has reported, current and former players petitioned the city to make the name change.

Tarkington Park is set to undergo improvements worth $3 million.

News release