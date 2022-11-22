I-Team 8

Judge delays decision on Delphi murders documents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special judge Tuesday said she will make a decision “in the future” on the release of the probable cause affidavit for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders.

Judge Frances. C. Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County, heard arguments Tuesday morning from prosecutors and Allen’s attorneys at the Carroll County Courthouse, with Allen in attendance.

The Carroll County prosecutor argued to keep the document sealed, mainly because Allen “did not act alone.”

Prosecutors also say the probable cause affidavit contains details, witness names, and investigative methods critical to the investigation that should not be made available to the public.

Allen’s attorneys argued that it’s time for the public to see what years of investigation and money have produced in the case, calling the evidence “flimsy.”

Andrew Baldwin, the lead attorney for Allen, tells News 8’s Richard Essex that his client is innocent.

“You’re gonna read that probable cause affidavit online, or wherever they get it, and, hopefully, that’s gonna ring a bell for somebody to help us out because he is innocent. He has told us that very emotionally. He thanked us for our help.”

Baldwin says he and fellow defense attorney Bradley Rozzi are “anxious” for the public to read the probable cause affidavit.

“We’re anxious for this thing to get going and we’ll see. When you guys read the PC, presuming that the judge grants our motion…you will have to question, ‘Is this what happens after five years of an investigation? Is this what it is?’ We don’t have any other evidence. We don’t have any discovery. That’s all we have. And we are not impressed.”

The state has filed a motion requesting a gag order in the case.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 and murder charges were announced on Oct. 31. He faces two counts of murder for the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in Feb. 2017. He is being held in an undisclosed state-run correctional facility while awaiting trial.

The probable cause affidavit, typically submitted by police and prosecutors, shows the evidence against an individual to convince the judge to approve an arrest.

The judge set a February hearing on Allen’s request to be released on bond.

Allen’s attorneys on Monday asked that Allen be released from jail without posting bond, or that he be released on what the request calls a “reasonable bail amount.” His attorneys argue that the probable cause does not have evidence of guilt or create a strong presumption of guilt for Allen.