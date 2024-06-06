Police raid 3 massage parlors in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Police from five different departments have raided three massage parlors as part of an investigation into “questionable business practices,” according to a release from the Franklin Police Department.

The Hong Kong Foot Spa Massage was one of three businesses. A barber who works in a shop in the same building told I-Team 8 he saw suspicious activity at the massage parlor over three years.

“I can’t say I’m surprised,” said Billy Neely, who witnessed customers acting strangely as they went in and out of the business. “On the corner of the building right there, I would notice that people would come around and they would look from both sides and then they would dart in. That by itself was suspicious enough to see that there was something going on.”

Neely says rumors existed about sex acts going on inside the massage parlor, but he didn’t see anything firsthand.

A mile away, a Franklin police crime scene unit on Thursday sat outside Sunshine Gold Massage Therapy Spa as police served a search warrant inside.

I-Team 8 found the third massage parlor, Sun Health Spa, raided by police down an alley with pink neon tape pointing people toward the entrance.

As part of the raids, Franklin police also served search warrants at four houses they believe are connected to the questionable businesses.

In total, police raided seven different locations. They have not said if they arrested anyone, and they did not describe the type of questionable business practices they believe were going on inside the massage parlors.

I-Team 8 looked up contact information for the owners of the businesses in state records, but could not reach any of them for comment.

Neely said he’s looking forward to not seeing any more suspicious customers coming in and out of the massage parlor next to his barbershop. “I’m kind of glad that it’s going to be gone.”

