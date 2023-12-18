IFD: Overnight fire sends 2 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a Monday morning house fire on the south side of Indianapolis, firefighters said.

Around 12:45 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire on the back patio of a home on Winchester Drive, just off East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.

The fire department says two men and their mother were home when the fire began and two of the three had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. At last check, both people were in good condition.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.