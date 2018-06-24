IMPD arrests man in fatal east side shooting

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Ernest White mug_1529842661753.PNG.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on the city’s east side.

Ernest White, 32, was taken into custody for his alleged role in the murder of 35-year-old Anthony Eldridge on June 17.

Officials were dispatched out to the area of Brentwood Drive and Essex Court just before 10:30 p.m. that Sunday in reference to a person possibly being shot. Upon arrival, police found a Eldridge dead inside an open apartment.

Following an investigation, detectives were pointed in the direction of White in connection to the murder. 

White faces a preliminary charge of murder.

