Indiana counties to see income tax rate changes

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business

provided by Indiana Department of Revenue

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Ten Indiana counties will see a change in their income tax rate at the first of the year. Local income taxes are set by county officials and submitted to the Indiana Department of Revenue for compliance review. The rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in the county and have income tax withholdings. The rate for individuals is based on an employer’s county of residence as of January 1, 2020.

Counties with new rates:

  • Cass County: 2.7% (increased from 2.6%)
  • Decatur County: 2.5% (increased from 2.35%)
  • Fulton County: 2.68% (increased from 2.38%)
  • Gibson County: 0.9% (increased from 0.7%)
  • Hamilton County: 1.1% (increased from 1%)
  • Henry County: 1.7% (increased from 1.5%)
  • Jefferson County: 0.9% (increased from 0.35%
  • Jennings County: 2.5% (decreased from 3.15%)
  • Knox County: 1.2% (increased from 1%)
  • Tippecanoe County: 1.28% (increased from 1.1%)

A list of rates for each Indiana county is available here

