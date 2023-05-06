3 men wounded in shooting at northern Indiana bar

OSCEOLA, Ind. (AP) — Three men have been shot and wounded at a bar in northern Indiana.

Officers were called to the business in Osceola about 2:10 a.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shooting victims, the St. Joseph County Police Department said in a news release.

The men were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in critical condition. A suspect in the shooting was believed to have fled the scene. Detectives were trying to obtain the suspect’s identity.

Osceola is east of South Bend and roughly 155 miles north of Indianapolis.