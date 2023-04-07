$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire in May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket purchased in October 2022 is set to expire on Monday, May 1.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville for the October 31, 2022 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2023 at the Hoosier Lottery prize payment office located at 1302 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday October 31 are 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.