62-year-old woman dies in 6-vehicle crash on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 62-year-old woman from New Haven died Monday in a crash on I-469 near the U.S. 24 interchange in Allen County, authorities say.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the woman as Lois Roberta Kohlhepp.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department says its deputies were sent to the six-vehicle crash about 4:25 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-469.

Investigators think traffic was stopped for construction north of the crash scene when a semitractor-trailer rear-ended a smaller SUV, starting a chain reaction in which a car and three other SUVs also crashed.

Kohlhepp was in the first SUV hit by the semi, investigators say.

No other significant injuries happened in the crash, said a news release from Sgt. Adam Griffith, a public information officer for the department.

The release did not provide additional information about the crash beyond the agencies that responded.