Indiana News

Amber Alert issued for Lake County 7-year-old

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old missing from Gary.

The Gary Police Department is looking for Christopher Green Jr., who is described as 4′ tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Green was last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt with black pants on Saturday around 9 a.m. in Gary. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe the child was taken by two individuals: Shanae Brown, 40, who is 6’1″ and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants, and Helen Willis, 58, who is 5’3″ and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Helen Willis. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

Shanae Brown. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

They were last seen driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

If you have any knowledge on this incident, call the Gary Police Department at 219-660-000 or 911.