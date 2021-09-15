Indiana News

Arrest made in fatal Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man on Wednesday was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police Department say Derrick Dennis II was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Eden Street on reports of shots fired at approximately 2:30 p.m. They found an apartment window that was shot out, a damaged vehicle and a fresh blood trail leading away from the apartment complex.

No shooting victim was located at the scene, but an adult gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital shortly after. They later died.

No additional information about the suspect has been released.