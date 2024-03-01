Betting portal: 10 biggest phobias for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Indiana, people have a wide range of things they fear, including holes, water and certain-sized objects, according to a report released by a betting portal that said it analyzed Google search of phobias to show the most searched over the last year.

BetKentucky.com conducted the analysis. Its news release said some 19 million Americans have a “specific” phobia, and many people have more than just one.

The report looked at data unique to Indiana. In the past 12 months, searches include:

1. Fear of small holes, known as trypophobia, which, according to the Cleveland Clinic, “brings on feelings of disgust or fear when you see patterns with lots of holes. Sunflowers, honeycombs, sponges and seedy fruits can cause this response.” It had 97,200 searches.

2. Fear of deep water, which, because it does not specify more, could be megalohydrothalassophobia, a “fear of underwater creatures or objects,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, or thalassophobia, which is a “fear of large bodies of water.” It had 34,800 searches.

3. Fear of vomiting, which the Cleveland Clinic said is known as emetophobia. “Being around someone who is ill, seeing vomit or feeling nauseous may make you feel anxious and panicked.” It had 22,800 searches.

4. Fear of confined spaces, known as claustrophobia. The Cleveland Clinic said it becomes a phobia when “interferes with your ability to function at work, school, or other daily activities.” There were 19,200 searches.

5. Fear of spiders, or arachnophobia “becomes a phobia when it consumes your thoughts, interferes with your daily activities and keeps you from socializing with your family and friends,” the Cleveland Clinic reported. There were 12,000 searches. Do not Google search this if you have arachnophobia; the website will display a picture of a spider along with common searches, which this writer doubts is very helpful.

Other searches included:

The fear of large objects, or megalophobia.

The fear of germs, or mysophobia, also known as germophobia, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

A fear of being stared at, called scopophobia, according to a search and Healthline.

The fear of animals, or zoophobia.

The fear of dogs, or cynophobia.

Betkentucky.com is a Kentucky-specific sports betting portal that allows bettors to find licensed operators of online sports betting.