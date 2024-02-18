Bluffton man arrested for possession of child pornography

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bluffton man was arrested by troopers on Friday for possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation, executed a residential search warrant in the 3500 block of County Road 100 East in Bluffton.

During the search, officers gained enough information to establish probable cause for the arrest of Jamie L. Bessent, 50, of Bluffton. Officers took Bessent into custody without incident and transported him to the Wells County Jail, where he was booked and preliminarily charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation was initiated after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received tip information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.