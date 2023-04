Body found in Elkhart River

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — The Elkhart Police Department found a body in the Elkhart River on Saturday.

At 12:53 p.m., on Saturday, Elkhart police received a report of a body discovered in the Elkhart River near the 200 block of East Jackson Street. Elkhart police and first responders arrived shortly after and pulled a deceased adult male from the river.

Police say the cause of death is unknown and the deceased male’s name is being withheld at this time.