Body found in Warrick County wildlife area identified

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man found in a wildlife area in Warrick County has been identified as 27-year-old Manuel Eduardo Heaton of Evansville, conservation officers announced Monday.

At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a passerby contacted police after finding a body at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in northwest Warrick County. Officers with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and immediately began investigation.

Officers announced Monday that Heaton’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and detectives from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Indiana State Police, Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office, Boonville Fire Department, and the Warrick County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.