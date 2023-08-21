Communities open cooling stations amid summer heat wave
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Extreme heat has made its way back to Indiana this week. Communities on Monday announced they’re opening cooling centers and stations for those in need during the severe heat.
In Shelbyville, the Salvation Army is offering free fans for residents meeting certain criteria, including those living in households with seniors or young children, without working air conditioners. There is a limit of only one per household. Anyone interested should contact the corps at 317-398-7421.
Several Salvation Army locations will be open into the evening, and Indy Park has more than a dozen cooling centers across the city to help residents who need a break from the heat.
- Anderson Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St., Anderson | 765-644-2538
- Bloomington Salvation Army, 111 N. Rogers St., Bloomington| 812-336-4310
- Broad Ripple Park Family Center | 1426 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Brookside Park Family Center | 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Brown County Salvation Army, 168 Jefferson St., Nashville | 812-988-7019
- Christian Park Family Center | 4200 English Ave. 317-327-7275, Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Clark County Office (Clarksville, 528 N. Hallmark Blvd., Clarksville | 812-280-7608
- Columbus Salvation Army, 2525 Illinois St., Columbus | 812-372-7118
- Eagle Creek Corps Community Center, 4400 N. High School Rd., Indianapolis | 317-299-4454
- Evansville Salvation Army, 1040 N. Fulton Ave., Evansville | 812-425-1375
- Fountain Square Salvation Army, 1337 Shelby Street., Indianapolis | 317-632-0156
- Fort Wayne Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne | 260-744-2311
- Garfield Park Burrello Family Center | 2345 Pagoda Dr., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Henry County Outpost, 2500 Washington St., New Castle | 765-529-1303
- Huntington Salvation Army, 1424 E. Market St., Huntington | 260-356-3485
- Johnson County Red Shield Center, 325 Market Plaza, Greenwood | 317-881-2505
- Kokomo Salvation Army, 1101 S. Waugh, Kokomo | 765-456-3846
- Lafayette Salvation Army, 1110 Union St., Lafayette | 765-742-0006
- Logansport Salvation Army, 620 Wilkinson St., Logansport | 574-722-1979
- Madison Salvation Army, 331 E. Main St., Madison | 812-265-2157
- Marion Salvation Army, 359 N. Bradner Ave., Marion | 765-664-6536
- Muncie Salvation Army, 1015 N. Wheeling, Muncie | 765-289-7924
- Municipal Gardens Family Center | 1831 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- New Albany Salvation Army, Main Office (New Albany), 2300 Green Valley Road | 812- 944-1018
- Harrison County Office (Corydon), 405 N. Capitol Ave. Suite 102, Harrison Center Corydon | 812-738-8118
- Pride Park Family Center | 1129 S. Vandeman St., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Princeton Salvation Army, 202 S. Gibson St., Princeton | 812-386-6577
- Rhodius Park Family Center | 1720 W. Wilkins St., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Richmond Salvation Army, 707 S A Street, PO Box 1485, Richmond | 765-966-7791
- Riverside Park Family Center | 2420 N. Riverside E. Dr., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Shelbyville Salvation Army, 136 E. Washington St., Shelbyville | 317-398-7421
- Stanley Strader Park Family Center (formerly Bethel Park) | 2850 Bethel Ave., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Terre Haute Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute | 812-232-4081
- Thatcher Park Family Center | 4649 W. Vermont St., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Vincennes Salvation Army, 2300 N. Second St., Vincennes | 812-882-6933
- Windsor Park Family Center | 6510 E. 25th Street, Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Warsaw Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw | 574-267-5361
- Washington Park Family Center | 3130 E. 30th St., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Watkins Park Family Center | 2360 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. St., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275