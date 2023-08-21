Communities open cooling stations amid summer heat wave

A general view of the cooling fan taken on October 28, 2006. Indy Parks has opened more than a dozen cooling centers across the city to help residents who need a break from the heat and humidity. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Extreme heat has made its way back to Indiana this week. Communities on Monday announced they’re opening cooling centers and stations for those in need during the severe heat.

In Shelbyville, the Salvation Army is offering free fans for residents meeting certain criteria, including those living in households with seniors or young children, without working air conditioners. There is a limit of only one per household. Anyone interested should contact the corps at 317-398-7421.

Several Salvation Army locations will be open into the evening, and Indy Park has more than a dozen cooling centers across the city to help residents who need a break from the heat.