Indiana News

Elkhart man fatally shot in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A man who’d been shot died early Saturday in South Bend’s downtown.

South Bend Police Department was called shortly after 2:35 p.m. to a report of shots fired to the area of Lafayette Boulevard and Monroe Street. That’s east of Four Winds Field baseball stadium.

Anthony Dwight Long, 38, of Elkhart, died at the scene. His autopsy will be Monday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The department’s violent crimes unit has interviewed several people for its investigation.