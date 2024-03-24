Elkhart police investigating shooting with multiple juvenile victims

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting with multiple juvenile victims.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart City 911 Communications received a 911 call of a shooting with multiple injuries that occurred in the 300 block of Jackson Place. Elkhart officers and first responders were dispatched to the scene and arrived shortly after. After arriving to the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male with a gunshot wounds and rendered first aid. Medical services transported the juvenile to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, Elkhart City 911 Communications notified officers of two additional victims in the 100 block of North Main Street. These individuals, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe these individuals were shot in the same incident as the 12-year-old male and ran from the scene. Officials did not release the genders of the 16-year-old and 17-year-old.

Investigators were able to collect evidence at the scene. According to officials, no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867 (STOP).