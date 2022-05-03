Indiana News

Hartford City woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

An Indiana State Police logo on the door of a State Police cruiser.

MARKLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hartford City woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 3, the Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday between County Road 200 South and County Road 300 South just three miles south of Markle.

Two passenger vehicles each having heavy front-end damage were found in the roadway, police said.

Timothy J. Poole II, 22, from Muncie, was driving southbound on South Road 3. Jefferey A. Slusser, 56, from Hartford City, was driving northbound. Poole’s 2010 Mazda car crossed left of center into the northbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with Slusser’s vehicle, police said. Slusser’s 2012 GMC Terrain SUV rolled over after impact and landed on its roof in the southbound lane.

The Hartford City woman who died was a passenger in Slusser’s vehicle. Her identity was being withheld at this time pending family notifications, police say. Her identity will be released Tuesday once those notifications are complete.

Police say alcohol was not believed to be a factor, and seatbelts appear to have been used.

The Terrain had people trapped and injured. Both injured drivers had to be freed from the crash by rescuers, according to police. Both drivers were taken to a Fort Wayne-area hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Indiana State Police and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department have not completed their investigation.

Indiana State Police on Tuesday corrected the cities where Poole and Slusser live, and where the woman who died was from.