Holcomb to lead trade mission to Germany, then Switzerland

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will visit Germany and Switzerland next week for a trade mission with the state’s commerce secretary and other state officials.
Holcomb announced Wednesday that he will leave Sunday on the European trip with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
They will visit Germany on Monday before traveling Wednesday to Switzerland.
The governor said the trip is aimed at advancing Indiana’s “future-focused industries,” the state’s medical device “ecosystem” and engaging “key actors within the global energy transition.”
The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will lead an economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland next week joined by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They will be departing Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 2. This trip will further business development discussions in future-focused industries in Indiana, advance the state’s medical device ecosystem, and engage key actors within the global energy transition.
“‘Germany and Switzerland have both been long-standing reliable partners with the Indiana for many years,’ said Gov. Holcomb. ‘As we think about the future of energy and industrial growth domestically, we must always keep in mind how far away global events effect our shared and connected economies. For example, the war in Ukraine has had serious repercussions that have rippled across all of Europe and Asia and I’m particularly looking forward to discussions with our German partners about how we can assist and lead our way through these times of great industry change.’
“There are now 535 European-owned businesses in Indiana that support 117,600 Hoosier jobs, and in 2021 Indiana exported $10.3 billion to Europe, just over 25% of the state’s total exports. Indiana also imported $36.6 billion from Europe which made up just more than 47% of Indiana’s imports.
“On Monday, the Governor Holcomb-led delegation will begin the trip in Germany- Indiana’s third largest foreign investor-where he and Secretary Chambers will focus on strengthening ties with current partners. The delegation will meet with representatives of some of the 138 German-owned business facilities in Indiana, honoring the long-standing relationship on German Unity Day. The delegation will also meet with business prospects and host an energy-focused, industry roundtable with the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany (AmCham Germany) to discuss the challenges and opportunities with the global energy transition and joint strategies for accelerating renewable resources.
“‘I’m looking forward to our continued discussions around innovation and industries of the future in both countries and in Indiana,’ said Sec. Chambers. ‘Our partnerships with Germany and Switzerland have been crucial to industry growth and technological advancement across advanced manufacturing, industry 4.0, pharmaceuticals and orthopedics, energizing R&D and providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.’
“On Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb, Sec. Chambers and the delegation will travel to Switzerland, home of some of Indiana’s largest employers. In Zurich, they will visit Dormakaba – a Swiss-based access and security company that in 2018 chose Indianapolis as its Access Solutions Americas segment headquarters, investing in a 200,000-square-foot expansion – to tour its headquarters and learn about the company’s apprenticeship program.
“Finally, on Thursday, Gov. Holcomb and the delegation will meet with key Swiss partners, including Medartis, which hosts its U.S. headquarters in Warsaw; and Roche, the parent company of Roche Diagnostics North America headquartered in Indianapolis. There they will focus on spurring continued growth and R&D in Indiana’s pharmaceutical and orthopedic industry.
“This marks Gov. Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland, including his recent trip to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters in May. The costs of the state delegations are being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.
“Indiana is home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned business establishments, representing more than 40 countries and territories. In 2021, 47 foreign-owned businesses committed to locating or growing in Indiana. Together, these firms plan to invest $3.55 billion in Indiana, creating jobs with an average wage of $29.57 per hour and accounting for 14% of the total new jobs committed in 2021.”
News release issued Sept. 28, 2022, from Gov. Eric Holcomb