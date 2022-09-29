Indiana News

Holcomb to lead trade mission to Germany, then Switzerland

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will visit Germany and Switzerland next week for a trade mission with the state’s commerce secretary and other state officials.

Holcomb announced Wednesday that he will leave Sunday on the European trip with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

They will visit Germany on Monday before traveling Wednesday to Switzerland.

The governor said the trip is aimed at advancing Indiana’s “future-focused industries,” the state’s medical device “ecosystem” and engaging “key actors within the global energy transition.”

The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

News release