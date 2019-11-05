Indiana BMV reports outage 1 day before election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The day before elections across the state, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced an outage keeping the bureau’s website, app, branches and kiosks from processing transactions.

The Monday outage is due to a technical failure from the BMV’s credential vendor, IDEMIA, the BMV said.

BMV branches on Monday night were to be staffed until 8 p.m. to receive customer contact information, answer questions and provide “Comeback Passes” for Tuesday, the BMV said.

Anyone who visited during the outage was allowed to wait for service to return or to leave callback information with the staff, the BMV said.

“We understand the BMV plays a critical role leading up to Election Day helping Hoosiers get necessary identification to vote. We will work with our vendor until this issue is resolved,” Peter Lacy, BMV commissioner. “We will work diligently with IDEMIA to ensure this issue does not occur in the future.”

Branches in counties holding elections will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, the BMV said.