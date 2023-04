Indiana Grown: Artisan Homestead Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jerrilee Lamar joins us from Artisan Homestead Farm in Poseyville, Indiana. Artisan Homestead Farm is a farm that makes soaps from all-natural ingredients for people with skin conditions, including eczema.

You can follow Artisan Homestead Farm on Facebook and enjoy the full interview above for more!