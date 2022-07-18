Indiana News

Indiana officer selected for Blue Angels 2023 air show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six new officers were selected to join the 2023 air show with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. One of the officers, Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, is an Indiana native. He will be participating in the October 2023 air show in Greenfield.

This years selectees are:

Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman

Lt. Amanda Lee

Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught

Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko

Lt. Cmdr. Greg Jones

Lt. Philippe Warren

Among those selected, the first female demonstration pilot was selected. Hundreds of women have served with the Blue Angels for over 55 years, representing the Navy and Marine Corps.

The six selectees will join the ranks of the U.S. Navy’s most elite aviation officers, ground support officers, and enlisted maintenance personnel already serving on the team.

The Blue Angels select finalists to interview at the team’s home base of Naval Air Station each year in Pensacola, Florida during the week of the Pensacola Beach Air Show. Selections are made at the end of that week.

The new team members will report to the squadron in September for a two-month turnover period. The 2022 show season will end in November with the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola. After completing this, the team will participate in a five-month training program at NAS Pensacola and Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California.