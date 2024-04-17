Search
Indiana Silver Alert: 60-year-old man missing from Evansville

Phillip Dillon, 60, of Evansville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Evansville Police Department)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Evansville Police Department was seeking the public’s help finding a 60-year-old man missing since Tuesday.

Phillip Dillon was described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 150 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen in Evansville around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was said to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Dillon was asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

Evansville is in southern Indiana, 172 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

